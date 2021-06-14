Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 914,157 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 1.5% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of Cerner worth $731,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

