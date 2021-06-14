Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

