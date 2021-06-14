CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,654,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $24,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Argus increased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

