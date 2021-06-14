The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $270.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $224.09 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

