The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $270.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $224.09 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96.
Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
