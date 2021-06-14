Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 7,428 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.77 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.42 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

