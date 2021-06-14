TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

