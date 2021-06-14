First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 212.9% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of RNDV stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

