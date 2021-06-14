Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

SCHX stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $102.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

