Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.