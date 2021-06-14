Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.