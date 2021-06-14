NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00159235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00183228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.01040934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,573.01 or 0.99973145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002639 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

