360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $41.84.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

