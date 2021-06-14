Transcodium Trading Up 71.3% Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $129,173.72 and $2,459.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.00794801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00083203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.97 or 0.07833076 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

