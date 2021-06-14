Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 4.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

