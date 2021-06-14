Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,941 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFIN opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 266.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

