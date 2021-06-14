Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,965,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

Shares of EMO opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

