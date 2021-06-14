Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $18,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASR shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

ASR opened at $191.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

