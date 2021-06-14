KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Position Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,580 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.31% of KB Home worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KB Home by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

