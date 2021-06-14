Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TM opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $182.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

