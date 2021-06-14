Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,938,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.95. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

