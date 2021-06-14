Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,858.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after buying an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 104.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,627 shares of company stock valued at $14,451,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

