Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.