1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

