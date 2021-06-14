Front Street Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 1.3% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.89 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,887 shares of company stock worth $1,549,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

