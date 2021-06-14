ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 145.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $697.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.66. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $704.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

