Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 86,809 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 551.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 86,809 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.50 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.