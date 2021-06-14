Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,726 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEEM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $34.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

