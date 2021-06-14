iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Increased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 12.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $196,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,816,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

