Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $315.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.11.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $280.17 on Monday. Wix.com has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.