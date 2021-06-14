Kuverit Market Cap Hits $512,271.18 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $512,271.18 and approximately $148.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.00798627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00083515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07924653 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,630,297 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KUVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.