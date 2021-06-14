Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Berkeley Lights accounts for about 0.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,672,916. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

