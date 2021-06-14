Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.68 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

