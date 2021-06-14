Reviewing Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) & Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) and Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

This table compares Trinity Capital and Alkuri Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 91.97% 11.91% 6.06% Alkuri Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Trinity Capital and Alkuri Global Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $54.96 million 7.08 $9.00 million $1.29 11.39 Alkuri Global Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Alkuri Global Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trinity Capital and Alkuri Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00 Alkuri Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Alkuri Global Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Alkuri Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Alkuri Global Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Company Profile

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. in March 2020. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.