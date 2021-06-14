Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Shares of CVX opened at $107.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

