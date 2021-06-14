DeHive Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $468,832.13 and $324,258.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00160561 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.01032511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,257.57 or 0.99903000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

