PHI Token Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.34 million and $129.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00058308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00795984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.52 or 0.07865479 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.