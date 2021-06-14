$0.72 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.67. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $405.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

