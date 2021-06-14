1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,771 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. TriState Capital comprises 3.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

TSC stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $768.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

