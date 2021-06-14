1492 Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group accounts for about 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

