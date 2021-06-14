Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the May 13th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JDEPF opened at $38.69 on Monday. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.