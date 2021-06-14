Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

RRC stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

