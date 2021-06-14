Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in May

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.7 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

