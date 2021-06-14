JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

