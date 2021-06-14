Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

