Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,905,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $174.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

