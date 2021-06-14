Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 10,560 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

