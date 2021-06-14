Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $212.15 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.21. The company has a market capitalization of $574.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.