Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 250,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 174,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.29 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.