Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $186,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

FRT opened at $123.61 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $123.71. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

