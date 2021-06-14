CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $46,414,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $661.94 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $672.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.16, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

